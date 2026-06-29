Walmart will have to adapt the electric vehicle charging stations located in its parking lots in a state of the United States starting in July 2026, as a result of a new law, while it moves ahead with the remodeling of 650 stores across the country.

The measure stems from a Colorado regulation that governs paid charging stations at businesses and seeks to ensure that drivers pay the exact amount for the energy they receive. It goes into effect on July 1, 2026, although enforcement will not begin until 2027.

Walmart parking lots: what changes and when

The new law does not eliminate parking lots: it targets the electric vehicle chargers installed in them. Walmart, like other chains, will have to register those devices and certify that they measure and charge for energy accurately.

The regulation applies only to publicly accessible paid chargers; free and private-use chargers are excluded. Equipment in service before July 1, 2026 must be registered with the corresponding state division within the established deadlines.

Key dates of the new regulation

July 1, 2026: the regulation takes effect.

January 1, 2027: deadline to register already installed chargers.

30 days: deadline to register new equipment after it is put into service.

July 1, 2027: enforcement with penalties begins.

Remodeling of 650 Walmart stores nationwide: what it includes

At the same time, Walmart confirmed in an official statement the remodeling of more than 650 stores in the United States during 2026, in addition to the opening of about 20 new locations between that year and early 2027.

The renovations include wider aisles, new digital spaces, and refreshed exteriors, with improvements to the parking area and surroundings. The work covers supercenters and Neighborhood Markets spread across more than a dozen states.

What the store renovation includes