Immigration policies are once again at the center of controversy in the United States after Donald Trump’s administration raised the possibility of permanently suspending immigration and customs processing at some of the country’s most important airports.

This possible measure was confirmed by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Markwayne Mullin, who indicated that the decision would target the so-called “sanctuary cities."

Why the United States wants to close the country’s most important airports to foreigners

According to what the official said in a television interview with Fox News that took place on Tuesday, May 26, the federal government is considering halting immigration and customs procedures in those cities that, he said, “hinder” the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

If carried out, this decision could directly affect air terminals such as John F. Kennedy in New York or airports in Los Angeles and Chicago, among a long list of cities, jeopardizing the arrival of millions and millions of foreign passengers.

It is important to note that , for now, this action is only a possible proposal, and operations at the terminals currently remain routine.

What is the goal behind this DHS proposal?

Mullin’s remarks came after several days of protests outside the Delaney Hall detention center.

In his interview, the official questioned whether local authorities interfere with the work of federal agents and, in response, said that work is already beginning on a plan to implement this measure.