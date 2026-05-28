En esta noticia
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that taxpayers who detect errors on their tax return must file an amended return to correct the information.
This procedure makes it possible to update tax data when there have been changes or inconsistencies in the original filing.
All those who completed this procedure incorrectly will have to file their return again
The IRS indicates that an amended return must be filed when there is a change in any of the following elements:
- Filing status
- Reported income
- Deductions claimed
- Tax credits claimed
- Dependents included on the return
- Total tax liability
If any of these details were reported incorrectly, the taxpayer must correct the information.
The fines and penalties for everyone who does not correct the error
If a taxpayer detects an error but does not file an amended return, the following could arise:
- Automatic adjustments by the IRS
- Fines or interest on taxes owed
- Requests for additional information