The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that taxpayers who detect errors on their tax return must file an amended return to correct the information.

This procedure makes it possible to update tax data when there have been changes or inconsistencies in the original filing.

All those who completed this procedure incorrectly will have to file their return again

The IRS indicates that an amended return must be filed when there is a change in any of the following elements:

Filing status

Reported income

Deductions claimed

Tax credits claimed

Dependents included on the return

Total tax liability

If any of these details were reported incorrectly, the taxpayer must correct the information.

The fines and penalties for everyone who does not correct the error

If a taxpayer detects an error but does not file an amended return, the following could arise:

Automatic adjustments by the IRS

Fines or interest on taxes owed

Requests for additional information

That is why it is advisable to correct any inconsistency as soon as possible.