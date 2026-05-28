Thousands of travelers still rely on the laser visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC) to enter the United States, but a recent clarification from the authorities has once again raised alarms.

In May 2026, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) insists that its use has strict limits which, if ignored, can end in immediate refusals at airports and borders.

What for many is an everyday document actually operates under much narrower rules than is commonly believed.

Where you can and cannot use the laser visa in the United States

The most important point about the laser visa in the United States is that it does not authorize free entry into the country under any circumstance. Its use is mainly limited to border areas.

With this document, Mexican citizens can:

Enter by land

Stay in areas near the border

Be up to 30 days within those zones

However, there are clear geographical limits:

Up to 25 miles in California and Texas

Up to 75 miles in Arizona

Up to 55 miles in New Mexico

Leaving these areas using only the Border Crossing Card can be considered an immigration violation, with consequences ranging from deportation to sanctions on future entries.

The most common mistake: trying to travel by plane with only the BCC

One of the most critical points authorities emphasize is that the laser visa is not valid for flights or cruises.

Anyone who tries to board a plane, enter by sea, or travel outside the border zone by presenting only the BCC will be automatically denied , even if the destination is within the permitted territory.

For these cases, it is mandatory to have:

Valid Mexican passport

B1/B2 visa or a valid combination with the BCC

Without these additional documents, entry is completely blocked.

How to avoid immigration problems in 2026

For those planning to travel, the key is to understand that the laser visa in 2026 does not replace a traditional visa in every context.

Specialists recommend:

Check the type of trip (land, air, or sea)

Confirm the distance to be traveled within the United States

Always carry supporting documents if you plan to go beyond the border

In addition, using the BCC correctly expands the options: when it is combined with a valid passport, the geographical restrictions are removed and you can stay in the country for up to 180 days.