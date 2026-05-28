The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) confirmed that it suffered an unexpected network outage that affected the processing of driver’s licenses and ID cards. The agency said the problem was resolved shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, after approximately two hours of downtime.

The DMV did not release details about the cause of the outage. The agency reminded the public that most transactions can be completed online without visiting an office.

What happened to the California DMV system and which applications were affected?

The technical failure temporarily prevented the California DMV from processing driver’s license and ID card applications. During that period —about two hours— the system was unable to complete these procedures, causing delays for those with pending transactions.

Despite the outage, DMV offices remained open throughout the incident . Staff continued assisting customers with forms, online transactions, and driving tests, although with limited capacity for procedures that depend on the central system.

What should people do if they had a pending license or ID transaction at the DMV?

Those who started an application for a driver’s license or ID card during the outage should check the status of their transaction. With the system now restored, the DMV is operating normally and all transactions can resume without issues .

Options to resume the process