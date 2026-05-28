An active provision of Alabama’s Civil Registry allows children to be registered with any surname at the time of birth registration, even if it does not match that of their father or mother.

This measure is part of the vital statistics regulations and establishes what freedoms parents have when choosing the newborn’s first and last name , as well as the formal limitations that must be respected for the registration to be valid before the authorities.

Confirmed by the Civil Registry: which surnames can parents use to register their children

The current rule in Alabama states that parents have the authority to give the child any name they want when registering the birth. It is clearly specified that the child’s surname does not have to be that of either parent .

This means that when completing the birth certificate, there is no legal obligation to use the father’s or mother’s surname. The decision is up to the parents, as long as the formal requirements established by the state health authority are met.

Required steps for registering the baby

Although there is freedom to choose the surname, the Civil Registry sets certain technical rules on how it must be written on the certificate:

Only letters from the English alphabet are allowed.

Hyphens and apostrophes are permitted.

Numbers, symbols, periods, and non-English characters cannot be used.

Important information about birth registration

The registration process is carried out before the competent health authority, and the name recorded on the certificate will be the one that appears officially on all subsequent documents, such as the birth certificate and state identification .

Therefore, before submitting the information, it is advisable to check that the selected surname meets the formal criteria. Once the document is issued, any later modification could require an additional administrative process before the state Civil Registry.