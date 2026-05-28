The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) details for all residents seeking to apply for their driver’s license for the first time in the state what the mandatory requirements are that they must meet to carry out this process.

In that sense, being able to provide all the necessary paperwork and complying with the presentation conditions is essential, because otherwise the authorities will deny the processing of this identification until the required documents are gathered.

The DPS will prohibit driver’s licenses for those who have delayed this process with their document

Before applying for this credential, it is key to check the official list of documentation and make sure that everything is current.

Those who present expired documents because they delayed the renewal will not be able to obtain their driver’s license until they get one that is fully valid.

Documents needed to apply for a driver’s license in Texas

Proof of citizenship or legal presence in the U.S.

Proof that you are a Texas resident

A Social Security number and card

Texas vehicle registration

Proof of auto insurance

In addition, there are those who must present additional documents for this process, such as

New residents

Teen drivers

Temporary visitors and foreign students

Motorcyclists

U.S. military veterans

How to apply for a driver’s license in Texas step by step

Authorities indicate that all new drivers must

Submit a driver’s license application and the required documentation

Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office

Pay the driver’s license application fee

Provide thumbprints for a criminal background check

Request to have a photo taken

Pass a vision exam

Complete and pass knowledge and driving tests from the state provider or a certified third-party provider

Those who need to schedule an appointment to carry out the process can do so by clicking here.