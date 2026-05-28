Migration and Foreign Affairs authorities have issued an alert about the mandatory update of biometric data linked to the passport. Those citizens, both nationals and resident foreigners who have postponed renewing their documentation, could face an immediate ban on entering or leaving the country.

This measure aims to strengthen border security and ensure that each traveler’s identity is fully supported by current digital systems. It is not just about the expiration date, but also about the transition to the new electronic passport model, which is already the official standard.

Who is at risk of being detained?

The restriction is not general, but it directly affects a specific group of people. According to the latest guidelines, the travelers who will be unable to pass through are those who:

Have a passport with visible damage or missing pages.

Have not completed the update of their fingerprints and iris scan (biometrics) at the SRE offices.

Have a document whose validity is less than six months at the time of attempting to cross the border.

It is essential to understand that airlines now have instructions to deny boarding to those who do not meet these security criteria, thus avoiding international administrative fines.

How to avoid immigration problems

To avoid becoming part of the statistics of passengers stranded at the airport, the official recommendation is to check the physical and legal status of the passport at least three months before any trip. If your document was issued several years ago and does not have the visible electronic chip on the cover, it is time to make an appointment.

The renewal process requires validation of the certified CURP and payment of the corresponding fee, which varies according to the requested validity (3, 6, or 10 years). Remember that without updated biometric validation, automated control systems at airports such as AICM or Cancún will reject your access, forcing you to undergo a manual review that could result in missing your flight.