During the colder months, keeping a pleasant temperature inside the home can become a challenge, especially when there are small openings through which outside air enters.

That is why many people turn to simple and inexpensive home tricks to reduce the entry of cold air without making major changes to the home.

One of the simplest methods is to use a towel under the door.

What is the purpose of placing a towel under the door?

The main goal is to temporarily block the space between the bottom of the door and the floor.

When there is a gap, outside air can enter more easily. Placing a rolled towel against that opening works as a physical barrier that limits the passage of air currents.

The method is especially simple because it does not require tools, installations, or specific products.

How should the towel be placed to prevent cold air from coming in?

To use this trick, you only need to follow a few steps:

Choose a medium or large towel .

Roll it up to form a relatively compact cylinder.

Place it right against the bottom of the door .

Make sure it covers most of the opening.

Adjust it again if the door opens or if air continues to come in through any area.

The towel should rest on the floor and cover the space evenly.

Why is this trick recommended during winter?

One of the main advantages is that it allows you to reduce air drafts quickly and inexpensively.

It can also be useful on doors that have small gaps from the floor and in homes where the goal is to improve comfort without making an immediate repair.

The method, however, works as a temporary solution. If there is a large opening, a poorly installed door, or insulation problems, the recommended course is to fix the cause of the air entering.

Other tricks for keeping heat inside the home

The door is not the only point through which cold air can enter. It is also worth checking:

Windows with gaps or worn seals.

Door frames that have leaks.

Shutters or enclosures with small openings.

Areas where insulation is insufficient.

In these cases, improving the sealing of doors and windows can offer a more lasting solution than relying solely on home remedies.