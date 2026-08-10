After a long day, feet can end up tired, heavy, or swollen, especially when a person spends many hours standing or walks for much of the day.

Among the alternatives that have gained popularity is a simple combination of olive oil and salt, used as part of a foot care routine.

What is washing feet with olive oil and salt good for?

The combination can be used as a moment of relaxation after the day. Olive oil helps to soften the skin, while salt can be used in a preparation for a foot bath or massage.

The main goal is to promote a sense of rest and help feet feel less heavy after standing for a long time.

In addition, the gentle massage during application can help create a pleasant feeling of relaxation.

To carry out this at-home care ritual, you need only a few ingredients:

Olive oil

Salt

Warm water

A container where the feet can be soaked

The mixture can be used for a few minutes, making sure the water is at a pleasant temperature and avoiding it being too hot.

Afterward, gentle massages can be performed on the feet to complement the relaxation routine.

Why do they recommend this trick before bed?

One of the reasons this type of routine is done at night is because it can become a moment of rest and relaxation before going to sleep.

After a day with many hours of activity, dedicating a few minutes to foot care can help create a sense of well-being and ease the feeling of accumulated fatigue.

However, if the swelling is frequent, intense, or appears accompanied by pain, it is advisable to consult a health professional instead of relying solely on home remedies.

What precautions should be taken?