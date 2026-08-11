Metal screws, nuts, and washers can build up rust over time, especially if they are exposed to very humid environments.

To address this problem, there is a home trick that consists of placing the rusted pieces inside a glass of cola soda for several hours.

Although this may seem strange, the drink’s compounds can react with the rust and help loosen it easily.

Putting screws, nuts, and washers in cola soda: why it is recommended

The main function of this trick is to reduce surface rust on small metal parts.

The technique can be used with

Screws with a light layer of rust

Nuts with surface corrosion

Rusty metal washers

Small iron or steel pieces with rust spots

It is important to note that, although cola soda can remove rust, it cannot restore the metal to its original state, so if the corrosion has already caused deep damage, the damage remains.

How cola soda is used on screws, nuts, and washers

To try this method, the first step is to remove any dirt and grease that may be covering the pieces. Then the screws, nuts, or washers are placed in a container and covered with cola soda.

The pieces can remain submerged for between 12 and 24 hours, especially when it comes to surface rust.

Once that time has passed, they are removed and rubbed with a brush to loosen the remaining corrosion.

The advice is always to use gloves and the necessary items to protect the skin from rust.