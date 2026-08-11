The automatic reaction to seeing a napkin or piece of paper on the car door handle would be to remove it and get into the vehicle without paying it much attention. However, there is a precedent that sets a safer protocol for these cases.

In 2022, Erin Mims, a woman from Texas, left the restaurant where she had celebrated her birthday, and when she got to her vehicle, she found a napkin on the door handle. She removed the paper from the handle, went back into the restaurant to wash her hands, and got into the vehicle, unaware of what would happen minutes later.

What does finding a napkin on the car door handle usually mean?

According to Erin Mims’ account to Houston police, it took no more than five minutes before she began to feel the first symptoms. First, a sudden tingling and then numbness throughout her arm.

The symptoms were accompanied by hot flashes, palpitations, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. Her husband took her to the hospital, and after several tests, doctors determined that she had been poisoned by an unknown substance.

Both the police and health professionals suggested that it might have been a failed kidnapping attempt.

How should you act if you find a napkin or piece of paper on the car door handle?

Although cases have also been reported in which this method is used to mark possible theft targets and check whether the car is used every day. The truth is that it is wise to be cautious and, if in doubt, notify local police authorities.

You should avoid touching the napkin, so the removal method should be either through a barrier such as gloves or by pushing it with something like a branch or the car key itself.