The Florida Statutes 2026 say that opening and closing a vehicle door carelessly and without checking whether it could interfere with other drivers is an offense in the state.

Authorities may fine people for this behavior on the street, as well as those who leave a vehicle door permanently open on the traffic side after passengers have gotten in.

What Statute 316.2005 says about carelessly opening and closing car doors

According to the state law set out in Statute 316.2005, “No person shall open any door on a motor vehicle unless and until it is reasonably safe to do so,” which means that before making this move, it is essential to check that no other vehicle is coming and that the action will not disrupt traffic . Careless opening and closing of doors is grounds for a fine.

The code also says no vehicle door on the side of moving traffic may be left open longer than necessary for passengers to get in or out.

What is the fine for not being careful when opening and closing car doors?

Failing to comply with these provisions will result in a fine known as a “noncriminal traffic infraction,” which is punishable as a “nonmoving violation.”

These fines refer to offenses that are not moving violations but rather a failure to comply with another type of rule related to vehicle use.

Under Chapter 318 of the Florida Statutes, this type of penalty carries a $30 fine.