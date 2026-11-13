The National Weather Service in the United States (NWS) warned of a period of unsettled weather in several regions of the country, with heavy rain, snow in mountain areas, sharp temperature drops and a risk of frost.

The extended forecast, published Tuesday, Nov. 10, forecasts the arrival of severe weather starting Saturday, Nov. 14, and details which regions will be affected by these conditions.

What dangers is the National Weather Service warning about?

The main risk is the combination of heavy precipitation, snow in higher elevations and temperatures well below typical November readings .

The NWS also warned about the following conditions:

Moderate to heavy rain in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Snow in areas of the Great Lakes, West Virginia and western Maryland.

The season’s first widespread frosts in parts of the South and the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys.

Temperatures 5 to 15 degrees F below average in the Southeast, the Mid-Atlantic and the central Appalachians.

What is expected for Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15?

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the low-pressure system will continue affecting the Northeast. Precipitation is expected in New England, and snow in higher elevations of the Great Lakes, West Virginia, and western Maryland . Moderate to heavy rain is also forecast in parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the rain will continue in those two states before moving into the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, the Northwest will remain cold and windy.

How will the weather evolve through Wednesday, Nov. 18?

Between Monday, Nov. 16, and Tuesday, Nov. 17, temperatures are expected to gradually moderate in the eastern U.S. as the low-pressure system moves away. However, precipitation will continue in areas near the Great Lakes.

By Wednesday, Nov. 18, the NWS forecasts new rain in California and southwest Oregon, along with snow in mountain areas.

Heavy snow could also hit parts of the Sierra Nevada, the Klamath Mountains, the Wasatch Range and the central and southern Rocky Mountains.