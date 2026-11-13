Clothes can clump together as they dry. Wool dryer balls help separate them as the drum spins and leave room for warm air to circulate.

Maytag’s guide describes these reusable accessories, made from compressed wool fibers, as a way to reduce drying time and wrinkles.

What they do inside the drum

The balls are added with the damp laundry. Their movement helps keep fabrics apart and allows air to circulate between them.

They can also help reduce static electricity. Their benefits depend on their being able to move freely among the clothes.

How many balls to use by load size

Maytag says three is usually enough for most loads. In its instructions, it recommends three to four for small or medium loads, and five or six for large loads.

If the balls are not moving well, it recommends reducing the amount of laundry or adjusting the number of balls.

How to use and store them

Before starting the cycle, they should be distributed among the clothes. The cycle and temperature are chosen based on the care labels.

When the cycle ends, they should be separated from the clothes and stored in a dry place. They can also stay in the drum if they will be used in another load.

The manufacturer advises against adding essential oils to scent them, because they can increase the risk of fire.