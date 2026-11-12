Running a red light can have consequences beyond a fine for drivers in Mexico City (CDMX).

The Traffic Regulations say this violation can add points to a driver’s license, while the Mobility Law lays out the circumstances under which authorities can suspend or cancel the permit, meaning the driver’s license can be invalidated .

The outcome depends on the accumulation of points or repeat violations of different rules , in line with the conditions set out in Mexico City’s regulations.

What penalty does the traffic regulation set for running a red light?

Article 10, Section VI, of the Traffic Regulations of CDMX says drivers must stop their vehicle when the traffic light is red , without crossing into the crosswalk or the waiting areas for bicycles or motorcycles.

Those who fail to comply can be fined 10, 15, or 20 times the Unidad de Medida y Actualización (UMA), plus a three-point deduction from the license when the violation is issued by a traffic officer.

When the offense is caught by technology systems, it is punished with one point on the vehicle registration, without deducting points from the license.

The fine amount depends on outstanding penalties:

with zero or one outstanding, 10 UMA;

with two or three, 15 UMA;

with four or more, 20 UMA.

Article 64 provides a 50% discount if it is paid within the first 30 days.

The official UMA values are set from February 1, 2026, and remain active until January 31, 2027. A single UMA costs $117.31 MXN, equivalent to $6.30 USD.

When can a driver’s license be canceled or suspended in CDMX?

The rules provide for two different mechanisms that can affect the right to drive . The first is cancellation for accumulating points, set out in Article 66 of the Traffic Regulations. The second is suspension for repeat offenses, set out in Article 68, Section I, of the Mobility Law .

In the case of point-based cancellation, the license is canceled once 12 points are accumulated. Since running a red light punished by an officer adds three points, four such violations can reach the set limit.

The points expire one year after the date of the ticket, and the license can be reissued only after three years. If the driver is caught driving during that period, the vehicle can be taken to an impound lot and a fine of 180 UMA is imposed.

On the other hand, the Mobility Law says the Mobility Secretariat (Semovi) can suspend a license for six months to three years when a driver accumulates three violations of the law or its regulations in a year.

In this case, running a red light can be one of the three offenses that trigger the measure . During the suspension, reissuance of the license is not allowed, under Article 69.

In addition, if the secretariat suspends the license twice, it must permanently cancel it, according to Article 67, Section IV, of the Mobility Law.

Running a red light can contribute to losing the right to drive in CDMX, whether through point accumulation or repeat offenses. However, the license is not automatically invalidated by a single violation; that happens only when the conditions established in the capital’s Traffic Regulations and Mobility Law are met.