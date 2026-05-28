In the United States, the federal government is implementing a restriction that prohibits the issuance of Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to people who cannot prove legal immigration status.

This rule, promoted by the Donald Trump administration, directly affects truck, bus, and various commercial vehicle drivers throughout the United States.

The regulation targets commercial licenses for non-domiciled drivers (non-domiciled CDL), which are granted to temporary residents who are not citizens and are intended to expire along with the applicant’s immigration status.

The Government suspends all these commercial licenses: what the measure is about

The measure targets CDL licenses, which authorize the driving of vehicles such as trucks, buses, and cargo or passenger transport units. This type of license requires meeting stricter criteria than a regular license, including written and practical tests and specialized medical evaluations.

These licenses are essential for key sectors of the economy, such as logistics and transportation. Therefore, any change in the requirements has a direct impact on thousands of workers who depend on this permit to carry out their work legally.

The new criterion: methods to prove a lawful immigration status

Under the new rule, applicants will have to prove that they have legal immigration status in the United States in order to obtain or renew their commercial license. This may include documentation such as permanent residency, valid work permits, or other official records issued by immigration authorities.

The goal is to align state licensing processes with federal immigration regulations. In practice, this means stricter control over who can access these permits, since without the proper documentation, it will not be possible to complete the process.

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Previously issued licenses: what will happen to these credentials?

As for previously granted licenses, the authorities are considering reviews and possible suspensions if holders are unable to prove their immigration status during a renewal or verification. This means that anyone who holds a CDL should make sure their documentation is to avoid penalties.

Depending on the region, notification mechanisms could be established so that drivers can regularize their situation before a final suspension. However, the details of the process may differ depending on the jurisdiction, so it is recommended to consult the corresponding Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).