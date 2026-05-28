The driver’s license is one of the most significant documents in the United States, since it not only allows legal driving, but is also used as a tool to verify a person’s identity. A new regulation suspends and revokes the licenses of those who carry out this change.

Suspension of the license can make it difficult to obtain the process again. It is essential that every driver become familiar with the regulations that apply in their corresponding state.

Confirmed: driver’s licenses will be canceled for those who do not meet this requirement.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) of Virginia establishes a specific protocol that drivers who change their residential address must follow.

“If you change your residential address or mailing address to a location outside Virginia, the DMV may cancel your driver’s license or photo identification card,” the state website states.

Therefore, it is crucial that all Virginia residents understand that they will face suspension of their license if they register an address outside the state as their primary residence.

Who is exempt from losing their license?

The Virginia DMV authorities explain that exceptions may be made for certain groups of individuals. In this case, this refers to active-duty military personnel and Virginia residents who work outside the state.