Full-body workouts are the most efficient option to strengthen the body and improve muscle strength without spending hours at the gym. They activate multiple muscle groups in a single session, which puts them ahead of crossfit or pilates for those with limited time.

A study by the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared these routines with isolated muscle-group workouts and found similar results in muscle gain. There is no need to split the work by days or sign up for specialized classes.

Why are full-body exercises more effective than crossfit or pilates for strengthening muscles?

By activating several muscle groups at once, the brain works harder to coordinate each movement, which improves the connection between the nervous system and the muscles. The benefit goes beyond aesthetics.

Specialists point out that this type of routine sustains metabolic function and physical independence as the years go by. A study in PLOS ONE confirmed that 30-minute sessions combining strength and cardio increase endurance, muscle power, and mobility.

How can you strengthen the body with full-body exercises? Recommended routines

No expensive equipment or gym membership is needed . These routines adapt to different settings and experience levels.

No equipment

Push-ups + jumping jacks + forward fold: Strength, cardio, and flexibility in 10 minutes with 30/30 intervals.

Squats with a loaded backpack: Extra resistance for legs, glutes, and core.

Towel slides: Work stability and core without impact.

With dumbbells

Deadlift + row: Lower back, hamstrings, and lats in one movement.

Thrusters: Squat with press, legs and shoulders simultaneously.

Renegade row with push-up: Core, chest, and back in a single set.

With machines

Leg press + leg curl: Lower body without loading the lower back.

Lat pulldown + cable press: Back and chest with lower joint risk.

Three rounds of any of these routines, two or three times a week, are enough to improve muscle strength and endurance in just a few weeks.