The National Military Service (SMN) in Mexico will continue to be mandatory in 2026. According to the recent provisions of the Secretariat of National Defense ( Sedena ) , a modernized process has been implemented that seeks to make it easier for young people to fulfill this civic duty, allowing them not to be forced to drastically interrupt their activities in the army.

This renewed approach to Military Service has as its goal to optimize the experience of young people, ensuring that they can fulfill their responsibilities without significantly affecting their daily lives.

New developments in military service in the future

One of the most notable innovations for the class of 2008 and those who are in a deferred status is the implementation of intensive training.

This new approach will allow compliance to be carried out in a total of 13 Saturday sessions, which represents an approximate period of three months, thus achieving a notable reduction in the time required compared with previous years.

This change in the training modality seeks to optimize the process, making it easier for participants to meet the established requirements more efficiently.

The enlistment period began last January 2 and will remain open until October 15 of 2026 for those born in 2008 or who are deferred. It is essential to go to the Recruitment Board of each municipality or borough before the deadline.

After registration, young people should pay attention to November 2026, when the traditional draw will take place. In this event, the color of the ball (white, blue, or black) will determine who must attend the training sessions.

Requirements and benefits of the Military Card

Obtaining the released Military Card continues to be a strategic step for professional development. This document is not only an official ID, but also an essential requirement for entering certain levels of public administration and some educational institutions.

To start the process, interested parties must present:

In addition, two photographs are required, wearing a white shirt and a short haircut, following the institution’s standards.

The current approach of the SMN seeks to promote values of discipline and social commitment through practical training. With it reduced to only 13 sessions, Sedena seeks to encourage greater participation and ensure that all young people have their paperwork in order by the end of the year.

Finally, all interested parties are advised not to leave the process until the last week of October, since demand usually overwhelms the local offices. Fulfilling this obligation is, in addition to being a legal mandate, a way to actively participate in the institutional life of the country.