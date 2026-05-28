The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced a new change that will be implemented on certain driver’s licenses and identification cards issued in the state.

As part of the Texas Driving with Disability Program, the change aims to improve communication between drivers and law enforcement during traffic stops.

To this end, from now on, those who voluntarily participate may add additional information related to their disability or health condition on the front of their driver’s license or ID card.

What changes in Texas driver’s licenses, according to the DPS

Now the credentials will visibly display the options

Communication Impediment

Deaf/Hard of Hearing

Previously, only the first option was available.

This new indicator was added so that deaf or hard-of-hearing people can report this condition more directly, since it can present a communication problem.

What this new data on the license is for

The DPS explained that this indication is optional and is intended to help police officers during traffic stops or other roadside interactions.

The program seeks to facilitate safer and more effective communication.

Who can access the program

To participate, residents must be able to present the DL-101 form signed by a doctor or psychiatrist.

In addition, they will need to bring all the standard documentation required to apply for a driver’s license or identification card at a DPS office.

This procedure is in person and requires an appointment.