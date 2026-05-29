Justice in the United States establishes and keeps in force one of the strictest laws regarding parental custody of minors. This regulation is known as the best interest of the child law, or Best Interest of the Child.

According to what the courts have determined, neither parent has automatic priority to obtain custody. In each situation, judges consider various factors before reaching a decision, and the father or mother’s gender is not a necessary parameter for that assessment.

How the best interest of the child law is applied in custody cases

The so-called best interest of the child law is the fundamental principle courts apply when determining custody. Under this standard, judges do not assign custody automatically or based on the parents’ gender, but rather carry out a detailed assessment of family dynamics, living conditions, and each person’s caregiving ability.

During the legal process, the option that provides the greatest emotional, physical, and social stability for the minor is examined. The purpose is to guarantee a safe and stable environment, prioritizing their overall development above the individual interests of the adults involved.

Custody may be awarded to the mother, the father, or shared, depending on what best protects the child’s best interest.

This criterion is relevant in both initial disputes and reviews of previously established custody, particularly when significant changes occur in the family situation.

The key criteria Justice considers when awarding custody

1. Housing conditions and family environment.

2. The child’s emotional relationship with each parent.

3. Ability to provide economic and emotional stability.

4. Physical and mental health of the parents.

5. History of violence, neglect, or abuse.

6. The child’s integration in their school and community.

7. The child’s opinion according to their age and degree of maturity.

The impact of this law on mothers

In the United States, Justice prioritizes arrangements that encourage the involvement of both parents, as long as there is no risk to the child. In exceptional cases, the court determines custody based solely on the best interest of the child, without relying on prior assumptions.

In many countries, the mother is seen as the preferred figure to obtain custody of a child almost automatically in divorce proceedings. However, in this context, the most appropriate approach is considered to be evaluating the living conditions the child will have with each parent.