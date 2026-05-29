Migration authorities have tightened controls at Mexico’s main airports and issued a warning that directly affects thousands of foreign travelers: those with an expired, damaged, or insufficiently valid passport could be rejected before entering the country.

The measure will especially affect the international airports of Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Cancún, where a large share of tourism and international connections is concentrated. The focus is on visitors who delayed renewing their passports and arrive with documents that do not meet current immigration requirements.

As authorities reminded the public, Mexico can deny entry to foreign citizens if the travel document is not in a valid condition upon arrival.

Migration alert | The passport procedure that can prevent entry into Mexico

Many travelers believe they can use their passport until the very day it expires, but in practice, many international controls require a minimum validity period to allow entry.

This means that a foreigner arriving in Mexico with a passport close to expiring or already expired could face questioning, additional inspections, or even immigration inadmissibility.

Airport authorities said checks will be stricter at international terminals such as Cancún and Mexico City due to the increase in tourist traffic expected for 2026.

Expired or soon-to-expire passport | What can happen to a foreigner upon arrival in Mexico

Foreign citizens who have not renewed their passport in time may face different immigration consequences:

Immediate rejection at immigration.

Temporary detention at the airport.

Ban on entering the country.

Cancellation of connecting flights.

Loss of tourist and hotel reservations.

In addition, airlines may also prevent boarding in the country of origin if they detect that the document does not meet the conditions required by Mexico or by the international itinerary.

What foreigners should do before traveling to Mexico in 2026

Authorities recommend that all international visitors check the passport expiration date before buying tickets or booking accommodation.

They also advise checking whether the document has physical damage, deteriorated pages, or electronic reading problems, since any of these situations can cause issues at immigration checkpoints.

In tourist and high-traffic air cities such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, and Cancún, checks will be especially strict to avoid irregularities and speed up the entry of passengers who do meet all required documentation.