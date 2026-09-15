Keeping the passport valid and in good condition is very important in order to prove identity and access international travel. It is precisely because of its role as legal identification that any modification, mark, or deterioration beyond what is allowed can cause problems.

According to what the State Department establishes, passports that have unauthorized marks such as tourist souvenir stamps can affect the passport’s validity and prevent boarding due to lack of validity on international trips.

What happens with unauthorized stamps and signatures in the passport?

The State Department clarifies that no unofficial stamps, marks, or inscriptions should be added to the passport pages, including tourist or souvenir stamps that some sites offer visitors.

Although these marks may seem decorative and look good aesthetically, they are not allowed. The authorities recommend avoiding:

Placing souvenir or tourist stamps that were not issued by an immigration authority.

Writing messages, notes, or making drawings on the pages.

Adding signatures in spaces where they do not belong.

Incorporating any other mark not officially used during travel.

Keeping the passport in good condition: How can it be protected from serious deterioration?

The official recommendations from the authorities are:

Store it in a cool, dry place, and avoid bathrooms or environments with a lot of humidity. Otherwise, use desiccant packets to reduce the risk of mold appearing.

Do not expose it to the sun for long periods.

Do not leave it near radiators, ventilation grilles, or other sources of heat.

Keep it out of reach of children and pets.

If the passport has unauthorized marks, serious deterioration from humidity or other factors, or physical damage such as tears or torn-out pages, a new passport must be requested through Form DS-11.

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