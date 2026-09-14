California, New York, Texas, Florida and Illinois have some of the busiest airports in the United States, which receive thousands of travelers year after year for both domestic and international flights.

In this regard, with the federal implementation in the United States of the Real ID law, it is an exceptional requirement to be able to board domestic flights to present a document that meets security standards or, failing that, proof that the fine was paid to carry out an alternative screening.

The documents that California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and all states will require for domestic flights

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) the official list of documents accepted for flying is as follows

Real ID driver’s license

Real ID identification card

Enhanced Driver’s License issued by the State

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler card

U.S. Department of Defense identification, including identification issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a tribal nation/federally recognized Native tribe

PIV HSPD-12 card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (l-766)

U.S. merchant mariner credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Digital identifications may also be presented, such as Apple ID, Clear ID or Google Pass ID.

What to do if I do not have any of these documents required at the airport

Starting in February 2026, those who do not have these documents can pay $45 for an alternative screening to verify identity.

In general, this process will take between 10 and 15 minutes and will be necessary when the proper papers are not available.

How to pay for this screening

Go to the Pay.gov website

Enter the traveler’s legal name

Travel start date (although the payment is only valid 10 days after the entered date)

A valid bank account, debit card, credit card, Venmo or Paypal

Those who do not use TSA ConfirmID or present an acceptable document may miss their flight for failing to meet the required requirements.