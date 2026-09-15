In the field of civil engineering, the fight against tremors never stops. Recently, an innovation from Sharjah University (United Arab Emirates) drew global attention after receiving a patent in the United States in December 2025. It is a mechanical device that promises to change the game in the protection of critical structures.

The system, led by Professor Moussa Leblouba, does not depend on complex sensors or external power sources. Its effectiveness lies in pure physics: a controlled-friction mechanism designed to “eat up” the vibration before it damages the columns or beams of a building.

How does the “sphere damper” work?

Unlike traditional hydraulic dampers (similar to those in a car, but on a giant scale), this device has a unique internal architecture. It is a hollow cylinder filled with solid steel spheres.

The mechanism: in the center, it has a shaft with radial rods that look like the branches of a tree.

The action: when the ground shakes, the rods move among the steel spheres.

The result is that movement generates intense friction that dissipates approximately 14% of seismic energy in laboratory tests, transforming kinetic movement into residual heat.

Why is “passive” technology vital in a catastrophe?

One of the biggest problems during a major earthquake in modern cities is the immediate cutoff of electricity supply. This is where Leblouba’s invention gains an advantage.

Because it is a 100% passive system, it does not need electricity to operate. While other smart systems could fail if batteries or generators are damaged, this mechanical friction device remains operational 24 hours a day, guaranteeing protection even in the worst scenarios of service collapse.

A solution for the “Wild West”

For Argentina, this news is especially relevant. With provinces such as Mendoza, San Juan, and Salta located in high seismic-risk areas, the major challenge is not only to build new buildings but to protect the thousands that already stand.

Many of the current seismic protection systems, such as base isolators (which separate the building from the ground), require monumental work and prohibitive costs. By contrast, this new device stands out for two key factors:

Modular design: if one part is damaged after an earthquake, you do not have to throw away the entire device. The affected component is removed and replaced, lowering maintenance costs. Retrofitting: the system can be adapted to existing structures without the need for major structural renovations. This opens a door for schools, hospitals, and old public buildings in the country that today do not meet the most modern earthquake-resistant standards.

Is 14% dissipation enough?

Although 14% may seem like a modest figure compared with high-end dampers that promise higher numbers, experts point out that the advantage here is the cost-benefit ratio.

Conventional hydraulic dampers often suffer fluid leaks over time and lose usefulness after a single severe event due to permanent deformation. The Sharjah device, by contrast, has the ability to automatically return to its original position after the vibrations stop, ready for a possible aftershock without immediate human intervention.