Pouring white vinegar into the toilet once a week is a home trick that can help keep it clean and reduce some of the common problems in the bathroom . It is a simple alternative that does not require specialized products.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a substance that can help loosen certain mineral deposits and accumulated residues on surfaces. For this reason, some people add it to their bathroom cleaning routine.

Periodic use of vinegar can also help keep the toilet in better condition between regular cleanings. However, it does not replace a full cleaning or all the specific products intended to disinfect the bathroom.

What is pouring vinegar into the toilet for?

One of its main uses is to help combat stains and mineral deposits that can appear over time. When it comes into contact with these residues, the acidity of the vinegar can help them detach from the surface.

To use it, you can pour a amount of white vinegar into the bowl and let it sit for a while before scrubbing with the toilet brush and flushing. The weekly frequency can be incorporated as part of a maintenance routine.

What benefits can it provide?

Using vinegar can be an economical option to supplement toilet cleaning, especially when mineral residues or stains appear. In addition, it is a household product that is usually easy to find and can be used without needing to prepare complex mixtures.

In any case, it is important not to mix vinegar with cleaning products that contain chlorine or bleach, since this combination can generate dangerous gases. The recommended approach is to use it separately and ventilate the bathroom properly during cleaning.

Thus, pouring vinegar into the toilet once a week can be part of a maintenance routine, always as a complement to regular cleaning and following the corresponding precautions.