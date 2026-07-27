The United States is moving forward with a strategic investment in Latin America that promises to redefine the geopolitical balance in the region.

The government confirmed the construction of a new naval base in one of the most important points of the South Pacific, with an investment that will exceed 1 billion dollars.

The United States will install a new naval and military base in Latin America

The project will be located in Callao, the main port of Peru and one of the most important in the region. Its location makes it a key node for:

Trade between Latin America and Asia.

Control of maritime routes in the Pacific

Logistics and defense operations

That is why the installation of a naval base at this point has high strategic value.

It will allocate 1 billion dollars to cutting-edge technology

The initiative contemplates an investment of more than 1 billion dollars aimed at:

Modernizing port infrastructure

Incorporating advanced technology

Strengthening the military presence in the region

What impact will it have on Latin America?

The construction of this base generates impact at different levels: