California announced through its official website a new incentive program to encourage the purchase or lease of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV).

The initiative will offer a discount of 3,500 dollars for certain electric vehicles new and 1,700 dollars for some used models, as long as buyers meet the established requirements.

The program, known as MyFirstEV, will begin to be implemented this summer and will allow eligible buyers to receive the benefit directly during the process at the dealership.

Who will be able to access the 3,500 dollar refund

The incentive is aimed at Californians who buy or lease their first zero-emission vehicle.

For new vehicles, the program includes a discount of

3,500 dollars for new electric vehicles with a manufacturer suggested retail price of up to 50,000 dollars.

For used vehicles, the incentive will be

1,700 dollars for used electric vehicles sold for up to 25,000 dollars through manufacturers’ certified used vehicle programs

This opportunity is open to any Californian who buys or leases their first ZEV and meets all the conditions.

How this automatic refund will work

One of the program’s main features is that the benefit is delivered as an instant refund.

According to the information released, buyers will get the discount at the dealership as an automatic part of the process.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will be the agency in charge of overseeing the program’s operation.

Which manufacturers will participate in the program?

Among those who will be part of the program, 13 manufacturers are included

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

Kia

Lucid

Mitsubishi

Nissan

Rivian

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota

Volvo

The goal then is to expand access to this type of vehicle in the state and strengthen the market for emission-free vehicles.