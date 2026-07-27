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Some people can legally enter the United States without carrying a stamped U.S. visa in their passport and, even, in certain land crossing cases, without presenting a passport.

This benefit is linked to Form DSP-150, officially known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by the U.S. Department of State for certain Mexican citizens.

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What is Form DSP-150?

The Form DSP-150 corresponds to the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a biometric card issued by the U.S. Department of State. This document serves a dual purpose:

  • It is a Border Crossing Card
  • It functions as a B1/B2 visa for tourism and business

Thanks to this, those who obtain the card do not need a traditional visa attached to the passport to travel under those immigration categories.

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Who can obtain Form DSP-150

U.S. immigration law limits this benefit to a specific group. The DSP-150 can only be requested by all people who can meet the following requirements:

  • Be a citizen of Mexico
  • Reside in Mexican territory
  • Have a valid Mexican passport at the time of application
  • Complete the corresponding application procedure
  • Demonstrate that the trip will be temporary
  • Prove sufficient ties to Mexico to ensure return
  • Be eligible for a U.S. B1/B2 visa

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories:

  • Texas: less than 40 km from the border
  • California: less than 40 km from the border
  • New Mexico: within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north
  • Arizona: less than 120 km from the border
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How do you apply for Form DSP-150?

The process begins as a visitor visa application. It generally includes the following steps:

  1. Complete the corresponding application form
  2. Pay the consular fee
  3. Schedule an appointment at a U.S. consulate or embassy in Mexico
  4. Submit the required documentation
  5. Attend the consular interview when applicable

Only after this process is approved is the Border Crossing Card issued.