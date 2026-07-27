Some people can legally enter the United States without carrying a stamped U.S. visa in their passport and, even, in certain land crossing cases, without presenting a passport.

This benefit is linked to Form DSP-150, officially known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by the U.S. Department of State for certain Mexican citizens.

What is Form DSP-150?

The Form DSP-150 corresponds to the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a biometric card issued by the U.S. Department of State. This document serves a dual purpose:

It is a Border Crossing Card

It functions as a B1/B2 visa for tourism and business

Thanks to this, those who obtain the card do not need a traditional visa attached to the passport to travel under those immigration categories.

Who can obtain Form DSP-150

U.S. immigration law limits this benefit to a specific group. The DSP-150 can only be requested by all people who can meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of Mexico

Reside in Mexican territory

Have a valid Mexican passport at the time of application

Complete the corresponding application procedure

Demonstrate that the trip will be temporary

Prove sufficient ties to Mexico to ensure return

Be eligible for a U.S. B1/B2 visa

When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories:

Texas : less than 40 km from the border

California : less than 40 km from the border

New Mexico : within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north

Arizona: less than 120 km from the border

How do you apply for Form DSP-150?

The process begins as a visitor visa application. It generally includes the following steps:

Complete the corresponding application form Pay the consular fee Schedule an appointment at a U.S. consulate or embassy in Mexico Submit the required documentation Attend the consular interview when applicable

Only after this process is approved is the Border Crossing Card issued.