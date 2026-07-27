Some people can legally enter the United States without carrying a stamped U.S. visa in their passport and, even, in certain land crossing cases, without presenting a passport.
This benefit is linked to Form DSP-150, officially known as the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a document issued by the U.S. Department of State for certain Mexican citizens.
What is Form DSP-150?
The Form DSP-150 corresponds to the Border Crossing Card (BCC), a biometric card issued by the U.S. Department of State. This document serves a dual purpose:
- It is a Border Crossing Card
- It functions as a B1/B2 visa for tourism and business
Thanks to this, those who obtain the card do not need a traditional visa attached to the passport to travel under those immigration categories.
Who can obtain Form DSP-150
U.S. immigration law limits this benefit to a specific group. The DSP-150 can only be requested by all people who can meet the following requirements:
- Be a citizen of Mexico
- Reside in Mexican territory
- Have a valid Mexican passport at the time of application
- Complete the corresponding application procedure
- Demonstrate that the trip will be temporary
- Prove sufficient ties to Mexico to ensure return
- Be eligible for a U.S. B1/B2 visa
When not accompanied by a passport, the BCC may be used for visits of up to 30 days to the following territories:
- Texas: less than 40 km from the border
- California: less than 40 km from the border
- New Mexico: within 88 km of the border or up to Interstate 10, whichever is farther north
- Arizona: less than 120 km from the border
How do you apply for Form DSP-150?
The process begins as a visitor visa application. It generally includes the following steps:
- Complete the corresponding application form
- Pay the consular fee
- Schedule an appointment at a U.S. consulate or embassy in Mexico
- Submit the required documentation
- Attend the consular interview when applicable