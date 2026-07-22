When choosing ribs as a cut at the butcher shops or supermarkets, it is common to wonder whether it is better to choose beef ribs or pork ribs.

Although both are popular cuts, they differ in calories, protein and fat that can influence the choice, although the best option will always be the one that best suits each person’s nutritional goals.

Calorie content: which has the highest value, pork ribs or beef ribs?

On this point, for every 100 grams the approximate calories of each cut are

Beef ribs : between 290 and 400 kcal

Pork ribs: between 270 and 350 kcal

It is important to keep in mind that the calorie level of these foods will vary depending on the size of the cut and the ingredients used to cook it.

Protein: which provides more, pork ribs or beef ribs?

As for protein content, also per 100 g they contain

Beef ribs: between 17 and 25 grams of protein

Pork ribs: between 16 and 25 grams of protein

Which of the two options has less fat

The fat each cut contains is another aspect to compare and, on this point, the winner in terms of lower fat content is pork ribs.

After buying pork or beef ribs, how long can I keep them?