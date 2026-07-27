United States has implemented a regulation that allows the issuance or renewal of passports to be suspended for citizens and naturalized foreigners who hold U.S. documentation.

This measure is aimed at those who have postponed an IRS delinquency procedure, which is a matter of importance for federal authorities.

The United States will be able to withhold the passports of these people

The measure is triggered when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) certifies that a person has a seriously delinquent tax debt.

From that moment on, the State Department is authorized to deny the issuance or renewal of the U.S. passport , and even revoke it in certain cases.

For this to happen, the debt must exceed US$ 64,000 , including taxes, penalties, and interest, and also be legally enforceable.

In turn, it must be backed by a federal tax lien or have been the subject of a prior collection attempt by the IRS.

How to avoid the blocking of the U.S. passport

When the State Department identifies an IRS certification, it keeps the application open for 90 days.

During this period, the person must pay, negotiate, or dispute the debt to avoid rejection of the passport issuance or renewal process .

If there is an urgent trip planned for the next 45 days, it is possible to request an expedited reversal of the process.

To do so, the taxpayer must submit proof of the trip, the denial letter issued by the State Department, and documentation proving payment of the debt or the existence of a payment agreement with the IRS .

If these requirements are met, the resolution period can be reduced from 30 days to between 14 and 21 days.

How is a canceled passport restored?

The IRS issues the CP508R notice when the debt has been resolved or when the case warrants a reversal.

If the certification is incorrect, the affected person can go to Tax Court or a District Court.

Reducing the debt below the established threshold is not enough: it is imperative to have a formal agreement or a full cancellation.