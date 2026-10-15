The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) establishes that foreigners must meet certain documentation requirements to enter the country. Upon arrival, officers from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) request the corresponding documents and verify their validity.

However, there are exceptions for citizens of certain countries, who may present other documents or access programs such as the Visa Waiver Program.

What documents must foreigners present to enter the United States?

According to the CBP Carrier Information Guide updated in 2023, foreigners wishing to enter the United States must have:

Valid passport , with 6 months of validity unless the country of origin is exempt from the rule.

Valid U.S. visa corresponding to the reason for travel, whether tourism, work, or study.

Form I-94, which contains the fundamental date and the conditions of stay under which the traveler was admitted.

What is Form I-94 and why is it important?

The I-94 Form is an entry and exit record used by CBP to document the admission of foreigners entering the United States temporarily.

This document records information such as:

Date of entry into the United States.

Immigration category under which they were admitted.

Authorized stay deadline, where applicable.

It allows the admission status to be verified and determines how long a person may legally remain in the United States. This means that, even if the visa is still valid, the authorized stay deadline is the one that appears in the I-94 record, when applicable.

ESTA Authorization: Who can apply?

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) allows citizens of countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program to apply for authorization to travel to the United States without needing to obtain a visitor visa.

According to the State Department, citizens of the following countries may apply for this benefit:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

To be able to apply for this exemption, requirements such as the following must be met:

Have a valid electronic passport.

Travel for tourism, business, or transit.

Plan stays of up to 90 days.

Not be subject to restrictions related to travel history or dual nationalities explained by the DOS.

Mexican and Canadian citizens: What do they have to present to enter the US?

Citizens of Mexico and Canada have special provisions for entering the United States, especially when traveling across land borders.

In the case of Mexican citizens, they must present a passport accompanied by a U.S. visa or, for Mexicans who meet the requirements, a Border Crossing Card.

Canadian citizens, on the other hand, do not need a visa to travel to the United States for tourism or business. The accepted documents for entering by air are a valid Canadian passport or, in authorized circumstances, a NEXUS card.