The American visa is an essential document for most tourists who wish to travel to the United States, forming part of the list of mandatory requirements that those who are not part of the VWP or do not have another exemption must meet in order to visit the country.

Since the visa is stamped in each traveler’s passport, there are key precautions that must be taken to avoid any inconvenience that could invalidate it.

In this regard, it is specified how to act if an American passport expires, but still has a valid and usable American visa.

American visa: the mistake you must not make with the passport when you have a valid visa

The State Department explains on its official American visa inquiry website that all people with a valid visa in an expired passport must travel with both passports.

It is essential that no traveler attempt to remove the visa from the expired passport to paste it manually into the new valid passport, since this completely invalidates its validity.

What those who have a valid visa in an expired passport should do

In these cases, the official instruction is to obtain a new passport -since an internationally valid identification document for travel will be required- and also carry the expired passport that contains the valid visa.

“When you arrive at the U.S. port of entry (POE, generally an airport or land border), the Customs and Border Protection Immigration Officer will review your visa in the old passport and, if they decide to admit you to the United States, will stamp your new passport with an admission stamp along with the notation ‘VIOPP’ (visa in other passport),” it states.

What happens if the American visa expires while a traveler is in the United States

Entering with a valid American visa is necessary for all people who must have this document to travel; however, the authorities explain that if it expires during the stay, it is not considered a problem.

The authorized length of stay -which must be strictly respected- is specified upon each person’s entry.