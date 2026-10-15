The United States government announced the cancellation of approximately 315,000 unauthorized enrollments in health insurance, involving more than 760,000 people. The measure is part of an initiative to combat fraud and irregularities in the federal health coverage system.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the cancellations were carried out in the federal health insurance marketplace and are expected to allow recovery of around US$2.2 billion in subsidies funded with public money.

Why did the United States cancel 315,000 health insurance enrollments?

According to CMS, the cancellations correspond to enrollments that did not have the corresponding authorization.

The agency explained that its strategy seeks to prevent new fraudulent or improper enrollments, eliminate those already identified as unauthorized, and strengthen oversight of agents and intermediaries who participate in the insurance marketplace.

In addition, CMS will continue working with insurance companies to investigate possible irregularities and cancel enrollments when it is confirmed that they were not authorized.

What new measures did the United States government announce?

As part of the controls, CMS announced new requirements for agents and intermediaries who process health coverage applications.

Among the main measures are:

Require a new identity verification through Login.gov or ID.me.

Request verifiable data, such as Social Security numbers or immigration documents, in applications handled by intermediaries, except for newborns.

Prevent agents from being added to applications that users must complete on their own at HealthCare.gov.

Require electronic consumer authorization before an intermediary can act on their behalf.

The agency also reported that, since January 2026, it has issued termination notices to more than 200 agents and intermediaries for noncompliance.

It also announced a temporary suspension of new agent and intermediary enrollments for the 2027 period when they do not have an active corresponding agreement for 2026.