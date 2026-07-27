When driving in New York, it is essential to comply with certain standards related to the visibility and condition of vehicle license plates.

State law dictates that plates must remain clean, easily legible, and be placed so that no element can obstruct their visibility .

This regulation is covered in Section 402 of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law, where the conditions that all plates must meet are established to avoid problems when driving.

License plates on vehicles in New York: this is how they must be placed

The law states that vehicles are required to carry the corresponding plates with the number assigned by the commissioner and that they match the information on the registration certificate.

Vehicles that must carry two plates must place one on the front and another on the rear, and both must be securely fastened so they do not swing and located at a height between 12 and 48 inches from the ground.

It is also required that the plates be kept clean and in condition to be easily read.

License plate alert: prohibited conduct under the law that can lead to penalties

The law prohibits deliberately covering or coating the license plates with any material or substance that can hide them, make them difficult to read, or distort an image.

It is also prohibited to cover the plates with glass or plastic, as well as to use materials that appear to be an official plate but have not been legally issued by the corresponding authority.

The plate cannot then be obstructed by any part of the vehicle or by objects carried in it, with a specific exception for certain electronic toll collection devices installed according to the instructions.

How much the penalties can be for ignoring this plate rule

Section 402 establishes that a violation of its provisions can receive a fine of between 25 and 200 dollars.

However, some of the specific offenses related to obstructing or hiding the plates carry higher penalties.

Deliberately covering a plate with a material or substance that hides it or distorts a photographic image, as well as using covers or materials that appear to be from an official plate but are not, can mean fines of between 100 and 500 dollars.