Today there are very simple ways to check who is using your network and it is possible to identify all connected devices in just a few minutes.

If your internet connection is slower than usual or you experience frequent outages without explanation, there may be unauthorized devices connected to your WiFi network.

The trick to check who is connected to WiFi

The most reliable way is to enter the router settings and check the list of connected devices.

To do this, just follow these steps:

Enter the IP address of the router from your browser. The most common ones are 192.168.0.1 , 192.168.1.1 or 10.0.0.1 .

Log in with the device username and password. If they were never changed, both are usually “admin” , although they can also be found on the router label or in the manual.

Look for the “Connected devices” , “DHCP clients” section or a similar option.

Check the list of connected devices, where information such as the MAC address, the IP address and, in some cases, the device name is shown.

On WiFi Mesh routers or newer models, official apps from manufacturers such as Google WiFi or TP-Link Deco allow you to view all connected devices through a much simpler interface.

Free apps that help detect intruders

Windows users can also use free programs that automatically analyze the network.

Among the recommended tools are:

Wireless Network Watcher , which shows all connected devices along with their IP address, MAC address and name.

Acrylic WiFi, an app that offers a more advanced analysis of the network and lets you identify which devices are using the connection.

You only need to install the app, run it, and perform a scan to get the full list of connected devices.

How to protect the WiFi network from unauthorized access

In addition to regularly checking the list of connected devices, there are some measures that help strengthen network security.

The main recommendations are:

Change the WiFi password periodically.

Use WPA3 or WPA2 encryption , considered the most secure protocols.

Enable MAC address filtering to allow only authorized devices.

Disable the WPS function if it is not being used, as it can represent a vulnerability.

The signs that indicate someone could be using your WiFi

There are some signs that can alert you to the presence of intruders on the network.

The most common are:

Slower internet speed .

Unknown devices in the connection list.

Intermittent or unstable connections.

If any of these symptoms appear, the recommended action is to immediately change the WiFi password and check which devices remain connected.

This check helps maintain a more secure network, protect privacy, and prevent third parties from using the connection without authorization.