The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) details on its official website the conditions that all resident foreigners and citizens must meet in order to apply for their driver’s license in the state.

One of the key points is having all documentation valid and up to date, so keeping all papers updated to carry out this process is essential.

Texas DPS will deny driver’s licenses to citizens and foreigners who delayed this process with their document

One of the fundamental requirements to apply for a driver’s license is to have a completely valid Texas registration certificate. This document is required for each vehicle owned.

Those who do not have a valid document will be completely prohibited from applying for a driver’s license.

Other documents that must be presented to complete the process

In addition to the registration, the following will be requested:

Proof of lawful presence or stable citizenship

Proof of Texas residency

Proof of identity

Social Security Number

Proof of insurance for each vehicle owned by the applicant

Impact Texas Driver (ITD) certificate, when a driving test is required

An adult driver education course, if you are between 18 and 24 years old and are applying for your first driver’s permit in Texas

How to apply for a driver’s license in Texas step by step

The authorities state that, in order to apply for this permit, all drivers must:

Submit a driver’s license application along with the required documentation

Schedule an appointment at a driver’s license office

Pay the corresponding driver’s license application fee

Provide fingerprints to conduct a criminal background check

Request a photograph to be taken

Pass an eyesight test

Complete and pass the knowledge and driving tests administered by the state provider or an outside certified provider

Those interested in making an appointment to complete this process can do so by clicking here.