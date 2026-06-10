The state of Indiana eliminated the 90-day waiting period that kept 16-year-olds away from their driver’s license. Starting July 1, 2026, they will be able to apply on the same day they turn that age. Governor Mike Braun signed the change on March 12 through House Enrolled Act 1200.

The measure does not change the training requirements or road safety standards. It only changes when the application can be submitted to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).

What changes with the new age to get a driver’s license in Indiana?

Until now, the minimum age was 16 years and 90 days. With the new rule, that waiting period disappears and the process can begin as soon as they turn exactly 16.

The law also adds another new feature: young people of that age will be able to obtain authorization to ride motorcycles if they meet the specific requirements , something that was not previously allowed at age 16.

Who can complete the process faster and what requirements must they meet?

All 16-year-olds in Indiana who have already completed the required training can apply sooner. The change shortens the waiting time, not the preparation process.

Requirements to get a license at 16

Pass the theory exam and have a learner’s permit for at least 180 days

Complete an official Driver Education program

Submit a supervised driving hours log

Pass the vision test and the road test

Have the signature of an adult who assumes financial responsibility, with identification documents