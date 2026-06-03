The official website of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) details on its official website the requirements that everyone interested in renewing a driver’s license in the state must meet.

Especially when the procedure is done online, through the MyDMV portal, the department will need to be able to verify a particular piece of data without any problems; otherwise, the process will have to be completed through alternative steps.

Florida will prohibit the renewal of driver’s licenses for citizens and foreigners who do not pass this test

Authorities indicate that for a driver’s license to be renewed online, the department must be able to verify the customer’s Social Security number without problems.

If this data cannot be verified, a follow-up with the Social Security Administration will have to be carried out.

How often do you have to renew a driver’s license in Florida

Drivers must update their driver’s license every eight years, according to the date shown on the credential.

It is important to note that this procedure can be completed up to 18 months before the license expires.

When a driver’s license must be replaced in Florida

For their part, the authorities indicate that the following situations require a replacement of the license