With the aroma of mint, spiders avoid settling in homes. Research published in the Journal of Economic Entomology confirmed that menthol directly affects the olfactory receptors of these arachnids, turning any home environment into an area they prefer to avoid.

Unlike lavender, whose effectiveness is modest, mint changes spider behavior in a proven way. When they detect this aroma, arachnids drastically reduce their movement and stop exploring the space.

Why does mint keep spiders away for good?

Menthol acts as a warning signal for spiders: when they detect it, they interrupt their activity and avoid settling in that area. Studies in the Journal of Economic Entomology highlight that this response is consistent and sustained, making mint one of the natural solutions best supported by science.

With the arrival of spring in the United States, spiders resume their activity after winter and begin exploring indoor spaces in search of shelter and prey. Applying mint preventively—before they enter—maximizes its effectiveness as a natural barrier.

How to use the mint plant to keep spiders away from your home

The first step is to identify entry points: cracks in windows, spaces under doors, and poorly ventilated corners. Placing mint in those places stops spiders before they settle in.

Where to place mint for best results

To maintain an effective barrier, it is recommended to combine different formats and refresh them regularly:

Fresh plants on windowsills and in little-used corners

Sachets with dried leaves on exterior door thresholds

Essential oil or hydrosol on baseboards and window frames

This method is safe for people and pets, and it does not eliminate spiders but rather moves them away, preserving their role as natural pest controllers.