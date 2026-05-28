In states such as Michigan, property owners have the authority to increase rent without any legal limit. This aspect is based on an official rule that, rather than restricting prices, strengthens the market’s operation.

State legislation not only authorizes such increases, but also prohibits any intervention by cities or municipalities. This has led to a system where housing prices adjust freely according to supply and demand.

The current regulation in Michigan that allows increases without restriction.

The key point lies in Michigan Compiled Laws § 123.411, enacted in 1988 and still in force in 2026. According to the text issued by the state Legislature: “A local governmental unit may not enact… controlling the amount of rent…”

This means that no city, county, or municipality is authorized to establish regulations on rental prices.

In practical terms, this restriction rules out any possibility of setting caps or limits. Even local initiatives are blocked by state law.

How the rental system works in the state of Michigan

Based on this regulation, the situation is clear:

There are no rent controls

There is no maximum percentage for rent increases

Prices are determined exclusively by the market

Attempts at change that were unsuccessful

In recent years, initiatives were proposed to change this framework. One of the most significant was bill HB 4009 (2025), which sought to repeal the current ban on rent control.

However, the mentioned initiative did not receive approval, so the legal framework remains unchanged in 2026.

This shows that Michigan remains one of the most landlord-friendly states when it comes to rents.