Brisk walking can be an effective way to do exercise to protect the heart, improve circulation, and reduce cardiovascular risk factors without the need for medication.

That is what specialists from Harvard University point out, emphasizing that physical activity triggers positive changes in blood vessels, metabolism, and the brain.

While many associate cardiovascular care with intense gym routines, long running sessions, or demanding cycling, experts stress that moderate exercises like walking also provide important health benefits.

Benefits of exercise for the heart and circulation

Experts explain that when a person does physical activity, the body responds quickly: the heart beats faster, breathing rate increases, and the muscles begin to work more intensely.

However, the most important benefits happen internally, because exercise improves the flexibility of blood vessels and increases blood flow in the body by up to 25%.

It also stimulates the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that helps relax and expand blood vessels.

Why brisk walking is one of the options recommended by experts

Among the recommended moderate exercises is brisk walking (more than 7.24 km/h), since this can generate great cardiovascular benefits without requiring extreme training.

Among the most notable health benefits of exercising is preventing or improving the main risk factors associated with heart disease, such as

High blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes

Obesity

Unhealthy cholesterol

Stress and depression

However, before making any changes, it is essential to consult a health specialist who can endorse the best physical activity routine for each case.

How much physical activity is needed to get benefits

Expert recommendations indicate that adults should do

At least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity

Or 75 minutes per week of vigorous activity

In addition to muscle-strengthening exercises twice a week