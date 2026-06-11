The state of Illinois will impose new obligations starting July 1 on older drivers who want to keep their driver’s license. The measure, established in HB 1226, requires specific procedures and, in some cases, a mandatory driving test in order to renew the document.

The rule was approved by the Illinois General Assembly and takes effect next month. Those who do not meet the requirements will not be able to renew their license when it expires, which is equivalent to losing it permanently.

What procedure must older adults complete so they do not lose their license?

The law establishes different obligations depending on the driver’s age. Starting in July, the requirements are as follows:

Mandatory in-person renewal

Drivers 79 years old or older must renew their license in person at a Secretary of State office. They will not be able to do so by mail or digitally.

Mandatory driving test

Drivers 87 years old or older must pass a driving test in order to renew. The same applies to those who are 75 years old or older and wish to obtain or renew a commercial license.

The law also allows family members to report an older driver’s medical condition to the Secretary of State. However, the office cannot act on anonymous complaints.

How does this measure affect older adults and their families?

The impact is direct: those who do not meet the new requirements will not be able to renew their driver’s license upon expiration, leaving them legally unable to drive.