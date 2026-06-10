To travel internationally, a passport is usually required. In some cases, due to agreements such as Mercosur, it is possible to enter certain countries by simply presenting a valid national ID card.

However, if you come from a country like the United States, you need to have a passport that is valid and in good physical condition in order to enter countries such as Peru, Chile, and Venezuela. In those countries, natives who wish to travel to other destinations must also have this document.

Peru, Chile, and Venezuela ban entry into and exit from the country: What does each country require?

Each of these regions may have exceptions, but the general rule is to present a valid passport. For this, it is necessary to pay attention to the validity period and the possible delay once the renewal process is initiated.

In general, compliance with these requirements is usually demanded:

Valid passport and in good condition.

Valid identity document in the countries that allow it.

Match between the ticket details and the document.

Immigration permits or visas, when applicable.

Health requirements or forms required by some destinations.

Peru’s travel rules: how the passport must be presented

The Republic of Peru requires that the passport presented have a minimum validity of 6 months from the date of entry if your country of origin does not belong to Mercosur or the Andean Community. Likewise, they also usually request a return ticket and proof that you have sufficient funds to cover your stay in the country.

In the case of Peruvians who want to travel abroad, they will need to have an Electronic Passport and it must have at least 6 months of validity remaining from the time they enter the destination country.

If this requirement is not met, they must renew the passport before traveling. To do so, they must pay for the procedure, obtain an appointment in the Online Appointment System, and go on the day the appointment has been scheduled. You need to have your photo taken in accordance with the conditions established by the authorities and then the passport will be issued the same day.

Chile’s travel rules: how the passport must be presented

In the case of the Republic of Chile, to enter the country, you must present a valid passport, along with a round-trip ticket, if your country of origin does not belong to Mercosur. The stay must not exceed 90 days. Additionally, the Customs Sworn Statement must be completed within 48 hours before travel.

When Chileans want to travel abroad, they must have a passport in good condition, and also check the visa requirements and restrictions of the destination country. The passport must have at least 6 months of validity remaining from the time of entry into the country.

Those who cannot meet this requirement must renew their passport. To carry out this procedure in Chile, it is necessary to have a valid and good-condition identity card and pay the cost of the procedure.

It can be requested through the Civil Registry website, and then you must go in person to an office at the time of the reserved appointment.

Venezuela’s travel rules: how the passport must be presented

To be able to enter the Republic of Venezuela, if your country does not belong to Mercosur, it is necessary to have a valid passport and sometimes a consular visa processed at the nearest Venezuelan embassy or consulate. Additionally, the authorities may require a return ticket to prove that you will leave the country, as well as proof of financial means to cover your stay in the country.

Venezuelans who wish to travel abroad will have to present a valid passport and, depending on the destination, also a round-trip ticket, a visa, and proof of financial solvency. If the passport requirement is not met, it must be renewed.