The official holiday calendar in the United States includes a total of 11 holiday dates dedicated to commemorating various observances of national and international significance.

On these days, customers of financial institutions such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo should keep in mind that the different branches across the country will lower their shutters and remain closed, so all in-person transactions will be suspended.

In that context, next Friday, June 19 Juneteenth will be observed nationwide, a day on which only ATM transactions or online transactions will be possible.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo close their branches on Friday, June 19

On Friday, June 19, both banks announced in their official calendars that the various branches will remain closed because both observe the federal holiday calendar.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday on June 16, 2021, and has been observed since then by different banking institutions

“Juneteenth is a day dedicated to raising awareness of the history of the African American community in the United States. Many cities across the country celebrate with parades, music festivals, and fireworks,” says USA.gov about this day.

Which transactions will be the only ones available during these 24 hours of closure

It is important to note that, despite the branch closures, the different ATMs of both banks will operate normally to carry out basic transactions such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, transfers, etc.

In addition, the banks’ online services will also remain active, although it is recommended to check each institution’s website to find out which ones will be available and which could experience delays.

List of bank holidays that will be observed for the remainder of 2026

Both institutions will keep their doors closed during the remaining days included in the federal calendar, which are

Independence Day : July 4

Labor Day : September 7

Columbus Day : October 12

Veterans Day : November 11

Thanksgiving : November 26

Christmas: December 25