Paraguay, Venezuela, and Colombia maintain strict entry and exit requirements for visitors that anyone interested in traveling to these destinations should know in order to avoid problems not only with immigration authorities, but also with airlines.

One of the essential points to consider before making any international trip is to check the validity of the passport, since a simple routine check can make it possible to renew this international ID on time, if necessary, and avoid later inconveniences.

Likewise, it is important to consider that each country sets its own requirements regarding the validity of this document, which must be respected and known in advance to avoid any setback.

Passport requirements that Paraguay demands of all travelers

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay indicates that for all non-resident visitors, the presentation of a passport that is fully valid is mandatory for both entry and exit from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin is required.

passports

Passport requirements that Venezuela demands of all travelers

For its part, the Ministry of Popular Power for Foreign Affairs indicates that all visitors must present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months for the stay to be authorized.

Passport requirements that Colombia demands of all travelers

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all foreign visitors must present one of the documents listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport.

Diplomatic passport.

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees.

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document.

Foreign Identity Card from CAN-MERCOSUR countries.

Temporary Protection Permit (PPT).

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document.

Other documents and requirements that authorities will generally review

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as