Weather forecasts indicate that severe weather will affect various areas of the central United States throughout this week.

There is an active alert for multiple rounds of storms that could cause heavy rain, hail, extremely strong winds capable of exceeding 80 km/h, and even some isolated tornadoes .

Experts indicate that the regions most affected by this are located in the Great Plains, the Midwest, and parts of the Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley.

Alert for heavy rain and strong wind gusts for today, Tuesday: this is what the experts say

For this Tuesday afternoon and evening, activity will focus on the Great Plains and the Midwest, with special emphasis on northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa. Among the main risks, experts include

Torrential rain

Hail

Damaging winds

Isolated tornadoes in the most intense storms

Special weather alert for tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10

In this case, the main risk of severe storms will cover a vast region from southern Canada to the Midwest and parts of the Mississippi Valley.

Specialists indicate that the greatest concentration of intense storms will take place between Fargo, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin.

It was warned that the risk could increase if atmospheric conditions become even more favorable for the development of severe weather.

What to expect from the weather for the end of this week

Both Thursday afternoon and evening, the storm risk covers the areas between eastern Kansas and Michigan. During this day, heavy rain, hail, and damaging winds are also expected, with gusts capable of reaching 129 km/h (80 mph).

On Friday, meanwhile, specialists indicate that the threat will be located in the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.