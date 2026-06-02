To enter the United States legally, it is imperative to have the proper immigration documentation, with the U.S. visa being one of the most requested permits.

In this regard, the Government has established a program that facilitates the legal entry of foreign citizens without the need to apply for a visa, as long as the eligibility requirements are met.

What program allows legal entry into the United States without the need for a U.S. visa?

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP), or Visa Waiver Program, aims to facilitate travel and strengthen trade and diplomatic relations between the United States and its partners.

This initiative by the U.S. government allows citizens of member countries to visit without obtaining a conventional visa. However, travelers must enter with an electronic authorization called ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization).

The program mainly benefits tourists and business travelers for short periods, up to 90 days, for tourism or business purposes. It is available to citizens of more than 40 nations.

The United States will simplify visa-free access for those who complete this procedure

The process to obtain the ESTA permit is completely online and simple, although it requires meeting certain requirements. The procedure is detailed below:

It is essential to note that ESTA authorization does not guarantee admission to the country, since the final decision rests with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the airport or point of entry.