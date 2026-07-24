A popular seasoning used every day in the kitchen was removed from supermarkets after authorities detected a possible risk of bacterial contamination.

The health alert affects a well-known brand of garlic powder, whose consumption could cause health problems, so people were advised not to use the affected product.

Which seasoning was removed from all supermarkets?

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall of 70-gram Heavenly Spices garlic powder containers after detecting possible contamination with the bacterium Bacillus cereus.

The agency asked consumers:

Do not use the product.

Do not sell it.

Do not serve it.

Do not distribute it.

The affected jars were sold in both physical stores and online and are identified with the number RA-82337.

What health risks does this bacterium pose?

The concern centers on the possible presence of Bacillus cereus, a bacterium associated with cases of food poisoning.

Among the most common symptoms are:

Vomiting .

Diarrhea .

Stomach pain.

Usually, these symptoms last about two days, although in rare cases the complications can persist and affect different organs of the body if they do not receive timely treatment.

Where was the recalled garlic powder sold?

According to the CFIA, the product was distributed in Dollarama stores across Canada, both in its branches and through online sales.

The agency classified the recall as Class 2, a category that applies to products that could cause temporary health problems or that normally do not represent a potentially life-threatening risk.

What should those who bought this product do?

Health authorities recommend not consuming the garlic powder if it belongs to the affected batch.

Consumers can verify whether the package is part of the recall by checking:

The Heavenly Spices brand.

70-gram presentation.

Identification number RA-82337.

According to a Dollarama spokesperson, those who purchased the product may request a $2 electronic gift card as a replacement.

If any symptoms consistent with food poisoning appear after consuming this seasoning, authorities advise consulting a health professional as soon as possible.